STATEMENT: Tony had a highly developed and sophisticated humility and humanity

The following statement is issued by the Vice-Chancellor of The UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles on the passing of the Honourable Antony Hart, OJ, CD, JP, LLD.

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) salutes one of the great sons of Jamaica, the Honourable Antony Hart, OJ, CD, JP, LLD. He was a legend of his time—a humanitarian, philanthropist, and visionary. These attributes earned him two of Jamaica’s national honours, the Order of Jamaica and the Order of Distinction as well as an induction into the Hall of Fame of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

Each time I had the privilege of meeting with him, the immediate and lasting impression that focussed my mind was his warm, compassionate smile that reflected his highly developed and sophisticated humility and humanity.

He was credited for the establishment of the Montego Freeport, which laid the foundation for the emergence of the second city as the island’s tourism capital and the commercial centre of Western Jamaica. His contribution to education was equally noteworthy and in 2017 The UWI was honoured to present him with a Doctor of Laws, honoris causa.

Among his humanitarian initiatives was his programme to computerise one local primary school each year to ensure the readiness of Jamaican students for the global labour market. He was also coordinator of the mentorship programme at The UWI Mona – Western Jamaica Campus and engaged a group of prominent business people and professionals who committed to sharing their time and expertise.

The UWI joins with Jamaica and the Caribbean in mourning the death of this outstanding entrepreneur, philanthropist and statesman. He was an extraordinary man.

