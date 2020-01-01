mercoledì, Aprile 15, 2020
STATEMENT REGARDING REPURCHASE OPERATIONS

(AGENPARL) – mar 14 aprile 2020 The Open Market Trading Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has released the following statement regarding repurchase operations:
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/opolicy/operating_policy_200413
