(AGENPARL) – mar 14 aprile 2020 The Open Market Trading Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has released the following statement regarding repurchase operations:
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/opolicy/operating_policy_200413
*Stay Connected:* @NewYorkFed [ https://twitter.com/NewYorkFed ] |@NYFedResearch [ https://twitter.com/nyfedresearch ]| Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/newyorkfed ] |LinkedIn [ https://www.linkedin.com/company/federal-reserve-bank-of-new-york?trk=top_nav_home ] | YouTube [ https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNewYorkFed ]
*Download our* Economic Research Tracker to your iPhone or iPad [ http://nyfed.org/econresearchapp ]
________________________________________________________________________