STATEMENT ON THE EROSION OF RIGHTS IN HONG KONG

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 09 agosto 2020

From: Global Affairs Canada

Statement

August 9, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

“We, the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States Secretary of State, are gravely concerned by the Hong Kong government’s unjust disqualification of candidates and disproportionate postponement of Legislative Council elections. These moves have undermined the democratic process that has been fundamental to Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity.

“We express deep concern at Beijing’s imposition of the new National Security Law, which is eroding the Hong Kong people’s fundamental rights and liberties.

“We support the legitimate expectations of the people of Hong Kong to elect Legislative Council representatives via genuinely free, fair and credible elections. We call on the Hong Kong government to reinstate the eligibility of disqualified candidates so that the elections can take place in an environment conducive to the exercise of democratic rights and freedoms as enshrined in the Basic Law. Beijing promised autonomy and freedoms under the ‘one country, two systems’ principle to the Hong Kong people in the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a United Nations-registered treaty, and must honour its commitments. We urge the Hong Kong government to hold the elections as soon as possible.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/08/statement-on-the-erosion-of-rights-in-hong-kong.html

