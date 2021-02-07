(AGENPARL) – dom 07 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Statement on the Death of Secretary George Shultz [ https://www.state.gov/statement-on-the-death-of-secretary-george-shultz/ ] 02/07/2021 05:58 PM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

George Shultzwasa legend.

As Secretaryof State, hehelpedachieve the greatest geopolitical feat of the age:a peaceful end to the Cold War. He negotiated landmark arms control agreements with the Soviet Unionand,afterleaving office, continued to fightfor aworld free ofnuclearweapons.He also urgedseriousactionon theclimate crisisat a time whentoofew leaderstook that position.He was a visionary.

Anardent championof diplomacy, Secretary Shultz strengthened Americas relationships and advanced our interests withstrategic brilliance andgreat patience.Themen and women oftheforeign and civil serviceswere devoted tohimbecause heuplifted their work andrelied on their judgment.When it came time to namethecampus oftheForeign Service Institute,where Americas foreign service officers are trained,theynameditfor him.

Every Secretary of Statewho came afterGeorge Shultz has studied him his work, his judgment, hisintellect. I know I have.Few people came to the role with as much experience as he.He had alsoserved asSecretary of the Treasury, Secretary of Labor, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and he was a Marine in World War II.Its as distinguished a record of public service as any in American history.

Perhaps most of all, George Shultz was a patriot. Hetook pains to remind his fellow diplomats that theirfirstduty was always to the American people. Before he sent new U.S. ambassadorsto their overseas posts, he would invite them to his office and direct them to a huge globe in the corner. Point to your country, he would say. The ambassador would spin the globe and point to the country where he or she was heading. Then the Secretary would gently placetheir fingeron the United States. Thats your country. He never forgot it.

George Shultz wasa towering figure in the history of the State Department. The work we donow isshaped by his legacy.Ourthoughtstodayare with Secretary Shultzs family and all those who loved him.He will be deeplymissed.

