(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 18 novembre 2020

November 17, 2020 – Ottawa, Canada – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Canada is deeply concerned by recent developments in Ethiopia, including ongoing reports of violence and allegations of atrocities.

“We urge all parties to protect civilians and ensure that human rights, humanitarian access, and international law are respected, and for a peaceful resolution to be sought by all parties.

“Canada calls for a thorough investigation into reported massacres and to bring those responsible to justice.

“Canada also condemns the recent attacks on civilian targets in Eritrea by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

“These attacks threaten to escalate an already severe conflict, causing further loss of life and the displacement of individuals and families.

“Canadian citizens in Eritrea requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Canada to Sudan in Khartoum at 249 156 550 500. Canadian citizens in Ethiopia requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Canada in Addis Ababa at 251 (0) 11 317 0000. Canadians in Eritrea and Ethiopia requiring emergency consular assistance may also contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre by calling +1 613 996 8885 (call collect where available) or by sending an email to <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/11/statement-on-situation-in-ethiopia.html