STATEMENT ON ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES FLIGHT 302

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), gio 11 marzo 2021 The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, today issued the following statement:“Two years ago, on March 10, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, claiming the lives of 157 people, including 18 Canadians and many others with ties to Canada.

