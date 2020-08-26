STATEMENT ON BMW COWLEY

“Oxford’s BMW plant has been home to great innovation, with important breakthroughs like the new Electric Mini. We are very saddened to hear of the impact that the global economic crisis (caused by the COVID-19 pandemic) is having on the Oxford plant.

“We are really sorry and concerned to hear that there may be job losses and we would like to express our deepest sympathies to those workers and their families most affected at this difficult time.

“While the plant is very productive, unfortunately the Covid-19 crisis has posed major difficulties for the automotive industry and the ills afflicting industry world-wide are impacting the plant here, too.

“We will both continue to work with BMW Cowley to do what we can to ensure the future of the plant and to protect local jobs.”

Councillor Susan Brown, Leader of Oxford City Council, and Anneliese Dodds, Member of Parliament for Oxford East