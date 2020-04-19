domenica, Aprile 19, 2020
STATEMENT ON ARRESTS OF POLITICAL FIGURES IN HONG KONG

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 19 aprile 2020

April 19, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Canada is concerned by the arrests of political figures in Hong Kong on April 18 in relation to popular demonstrations that took place last year and believes that this extraordinary measure calls for close scrutiny. 

“With hundreds of thousands of Canadians living in Hong Kong, we have a vested interest in Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity—the foundation of which is its relative autonomy and basic freedoms.

“We urge all sides involved in the crisis to exercise restraint, to refrain from violence and to engage in peaceful and inclusive dialogue to address the legitimate concerns expressed during the 2019 protests.

“Canada supports the right of peaceful protest and Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and freedoms under the Basic Law and the One Country, Two Systems framework. 

“Canada will continue to closely monitor the situation in Hong Kong.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/04/statement-on-arrests-of-political-figures-in-hong-kong.html

