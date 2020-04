(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), lun 13 aprile 2020 The Slovak Republic welcomes the publication of the First Report by the Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). According to the report the perpetrators responsible for the use of chemical weapons in Ltamenah, Syria in March 2017 are the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic.

