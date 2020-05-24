STATEMENT OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC ON PUBLISHING THE ENLARGEMENT PACKAGE

(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), dom 24 maggio 2020 The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic welcomes publishing the 2015 enlargement strategy paper and the reports assessing the progress made by candidates and potential candidates for the European Union. We appreciate that the first “enlargement package” by the European Commission under the lead of its new President Jean-Claude Juncker follows up to the well-established pillars of the previous Commission and it also suitably simplifies comparison of individual states in nine basic areas.

