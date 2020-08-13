giovedì, Agosto 13, 2020
STATEMENT ISSUED FROM THE FAMILY OF VIDA SMITH

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 13 agosto 2020

The family of Vida Smith is issuing a statement in hopes of generating new tips that could lead to the recovery of Vida’s remains. We are also releasing a photo of the accused’s vehicle and asking anyone who may have seen it between Calgary and Edmonton on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, to contact investigators.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Vida SMITH, 69, travelled to Calgary from Chestermere to meet with a friend. After she failed to return home and missed a medical appointment later that week, her family contacted RCMP to report her missing. The Calgary Police Service began investigating, and based on evidence, detectives believe that Vida was killed. On Friday, July 31, 2020, investigators charged Kevin BARTON, also known as Chris Lee, 60, of Calgary with one count of manslaughter.

Despite laying charges, police are still seeking assistance from the public to locate Vida’s remains. It is believed that BARTON travelled from Calgary to Edmonton, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in his beige Cadillac Escalade. Albertans who may have seen BARTON or his vehicle in either city, or in between the cities, are asked to contact police. It is alleged that while in Edmonton, BARTON attended the Best Buy, located at 13924 137 Avenue N.W. A photo of BARTON’s Escalade is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

“Though we have laid charges, our investigation is not over,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the CPS Homicide Unit. “We remain focussed on locating Vida’s remains so we can help bring some sense of peace to her family”.

The family of Vida Smith are also pleading for information in the case and are releasing the following statement:

Investigators are also still looking to speak with anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in a parking lot located on the west side of the Sunridge ATB, located at 2555 32 St. N.E., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # /3828

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/statement-issued-from-the-family-of-vida-smith/

