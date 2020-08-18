STATEMENT IN RELATION TO VIDEO CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA OF ARREST IN HALIFAX

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 18 agosto 2020

Tuesday 18 August 2020

Update as of 4.15pm

Further to this statement the officer has been suspended from the force.

Tuesday 18 August 2020

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Osman Khan of West Yorkshire Police said:

“We are aware of a video circulating showing the arrest of a man at Spring Hall Gardens, Halifax on Sunday 16 August in relation to assault offences.

“We immediately reviewed the footage and looked into it as a matter of urgency to establish the full circumstances.

“We have reviewed the actions of the officers involved and a referral has been made to the Force’s Professional Standards Directorate.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we have made a voluntarily referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC). The officer involved has been removed from frontline operational duties.

“The man arrested was released under investigation.”

