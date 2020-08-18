martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
Breaking News

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 01/09/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 251

INCENDIO TENUTA CONFISCATA: CENNI (PD), “BENE APERTURA INCHIESTA MAGISTRATURA SIENA”

I 50 ANNI DEL GIFFONI FILM FESTIVAL, IL CINEMA PER I GIOVANI

ROMITI, BERLUSCONI: UNO DEI MANAGER PIù PRESTIGIOSI DEL DOPOGUERRA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2544 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – CONCLUSIONE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1924 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1924 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

MAFIA, SALVINI: INCENDIO NELLA FATTORIA TOSCANA CONFISCATA ALLA MAFIA, IL VIMINALE DIA…

CENTRODESTRA, FORZA ITALIA: BERLUSCONI HA SIGLATO CON GIORGIA MELONI E MATTEO SALVINI…

THE DEVELOPMENT PATH LESS TRAVELLED : THE EXPERIENCE OF RWANDA

Agenparl

STATEMENT IN RELATION TO VIDEO CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA OF ARREST IN HALIFAX

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 18 agosto 2020

Tuesday 18 August 2020

Update as of 4.15pm

Further to this statement the officer has been suspended from the force.

Tuesday 18 August 2020

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Osman Khan of West Yorkshire Police said:

“We are aware of a video circulating showing the arrest of a man at Spring Hall Gardens, Halifax on Sunday 16 August in relation to assault offences.

“We immediately reviewed the footage and looked into it as a matter of urgency to establish the full circumstances.

“We have reviewed the actions of the officers involved and a referral has been made to the Force’s Professional Standards Directorate.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we have made a voluntarily referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC). The officer involved has been removed from frontline operational duties.

“The man arrested was released under investigation.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/statement-relation-video-circulating-social-media-arrest-halifax

Post collegati

GLOBAL RESOURCE ENERGY, INC.

Redazione

PLASMONIC HEATING-BASED PORTABLE DIGITAL PCR SYSTEM

Redazione

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 01/09/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 251

Redazione

LA POLIZIA MUNICIPALE LIBERA ALLOGGIO ATC

Redazione

BIMETALLIC IRON–TIN CATALYST FOR N2 TO NH3 AND A SILYLDIAZENIDO MODEL INTERMEDIATE

Redazione

SYNTHESIS OF CHIRAL PYRIMIDINE-SUBSTITUTED DIESTER D-A CYCLOPROPANES VIA ASYMMETRIC CYCLOPROPANATION OF PHENYLIODONIUM YLIDES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More