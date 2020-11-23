STATEMENT FROM THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION, THE HON. DIALLO RABAIN, JP, MP

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 23 novembre 2020

Good evening Bermuda.

I will give you an update on the status of schools as there has been misinformation circulating in the community this weekend.

The Department of Health has directed principals that specific classes and staff have to quarantine at the following schools:

St. George’s Prep – P2 Class and Specialist Teachers Paget Primary – ASD Classes and Specialist Teachers Creative Touch Nursery

The Department of Health has contacted parents and advised that if the siblings of students in the classes just mentioned at St. George’s Prep, Paget Primary or Creative Touch Nursery cannot be kept separate from each other, then they too must quarantine.

Each household situation is different: some siblings may need to quarantine, some may not need to quarantined and can attend school as normal.

The following action are and will be taken for schools that have classes quarantining:

Principals are placing calls to affected staff and parents of affected students;

A Department of Health letter has been sent to affected teachers and the parents of students;

There are Zoom meetings with staff;

Principals sent letters to staff;

Specialist staff and students have been asked to get a COVID-19 test;

Specialists are working with the substitute teachers coming in and are preparing for a Tuesday start; and

Zoom meetings with parents will be conducted.

We are also taking the following actions within the schools:

Classrooms are to be deep cleaned and then inspected;

Substitute staff will be hired to cover;

The Commissioner of Education will contact the EAP Director to get support for school staff;

A plan will be establish early this week by Student Services for addressing student concerns.

What will happen tomorrow?

Bermuda Public Schools will be open. They will continue with their entry screening and safety and health protocols. Staff and students must be diligent with following safety and health protocols.

We continue to partner with the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety and health of students, teachers and staff.

Stay safe. Wear a mask. Practice physical distancing.

Thank you have and have a good evening.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/statement-minister-education-hon-diallo-rabain-jp-mp