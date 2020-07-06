lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
STATEMENT FROM PREMIER ANNASTACIA PALASZCZUK

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), lun 06 luglio 2020

We have had to make tough decisions for the health and wellbeing of Queenslanders which included closing our borders.

We will continue to listen to the advice of our Chief Health Officer. Last week we made the decision to maintain the border closure with Victoria.

I welcome today’s decision to close the border between NSW and Victoria.

We will continue to provide support to Victoria as they continue to deal with their COVID-19 response.

