venerdì, Maggio 22, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 21 MAGGIO 2020 – 220ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 21 MAY…

COVID-19: THE REGULATORY AND SUPERVISORY IMPLICATIONS FOR THE BANKING SECTOR

STATE SECRETARY INGRID BROCKOVá ON HUMANITARIAN AID AND MIGRATION AT THE MINISTRY…

STATE SECRETARY MARTIN KLUS RECEIVES AMBASSADOR OF INDIA VANLALHUMA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1824 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

LA “GIOIA DEL VANGELO” E LA PANDEMIA: DIARIO DALLA BARACCOPOLI

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE VISITS NSA AND U.S. CYBER COMMAND

APPELLO ALLE DONAZIONI DAL PATRIARCATO LATINO DI GERUSALEMME

ADAPTING TEACHING PRACTICE FOR REMOTE EDUCATION AT A SPECIAL NEEDS SECONDARY SCHOOL

Agenparl

STATEMENT FROM ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM P. BARR REGARDING THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE GLOBAL CTO ROUNDTABLE ON 5G INTEGRATED OPEN NETWORKS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), ven 22 maggio 2020

Attorney General Barr issued the following statement:

“The United States and our partners are in an urgent race against the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to develop and build 5G infrastructure around the world.  Our national security and the flourishing of our liberal democratic values here and around the world depend on our winning it.  Future 5G networks will be a critical piece of global infrastructure, the central nervous system of the global economy.  Unfortunately, the PRC is well on its way to seizing a decisive 5G advantage.  If the PRC wins the 5G race, the geopolitical, economic, and national security consequences will be staggering.

The PRC knows this, which explains why it is using every lever of power to expand its 5G market share around the globe.  The community of free and democratic nations must do the same.

To compete and win against the PRC juggernaut, the United States and its partners must work closely with trusted vendors to pursue practical and realistic strategies that can turn the tide now.  Although the ‘Open RAN’ approach is not a solution to our immediate problem, the concept of Integrated and Open Networks (ION), which was the topic of yesterday’s roundtable, holds promise and should be explored.  We can win the race, but we must act now.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/statement-attorney-general-william-p-barr-regarding-us-department-state-global-cto-roundtable

Post collegati

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: CELEBRATE YOUR 2020 GRAD WITH DISNEY MAGIC

Redazione

STATEMENT FROM ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM P. BARR REGARDING THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE GLOBAL CTO ROUNDTABLE ON 5G INTEGRATED OPEN NETWORKS

Redazione

SURVEY SHOWS PARENTS LACK UNDERSTANDING OF TEENS WITH CANCER PREFERRED TIME TO TALK ABOUT END-OF-LIFE ISSUES

Redazione

CONCERTO DI GRACE JONES E ANGEL OLSEN

Redazione

SES-REG–06846 – BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS II, INC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–06854 – NBC TELEMUNDO LICENSE LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More