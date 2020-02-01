1 Febbraio 2020
SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH BELARUSIAN PRESIDENT LUKASHENKA

STATEMENT FIRE WESTGATE RETAIL PARK, WAKEFIELD

(AGENPARL) – West Yorkshire (England), sab 01 febbraio 2020

Saturday 1 February 2020

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a building fire at Westgate Retail Park in Wakefield.

Police were called to Speedibake on the retail park at 1.30 this afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

A number of roads around the area are closed including the junction from Westgate onto Ings Road and this is causing traffic on surrounding routes in Wakefield City Centre.

Anyone living in the City Centre is asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

Please avoid the area.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/statement-fire-westgate-retail-park-wakefield

