STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE ISRAELI DEMOLITIONS OF PALESTINIAN STRUCTURES

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), gio 05 novembre 2020

This week, Israeli forces demolished more than 70 structures, including residential, livelihood and sanitation facilities, belonging to 11 Palestinian families with 41 children in Khirbet Hamsa al-Foqa, in the northern Jordan Valley. This large-scale demolition confirms once again the regrettable trend of confiscations and demolitions since the beginning of the year.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/88156/statement-spokesperson-israeli-demolitions-palestinian-structures_en