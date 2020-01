(agenparl) – bruxelles lun 20 gennaio 2020 President Michel thanked Chancellor Merkel for organising the conference and reaffirmed the commitment of the European Union to the immediate cessation of hostilities in Libya in the interest of stability in its immediate neighborhood.

Fonte/Source: http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/01/19/statement-by-the-president-of-the-european-council-charles-michel-at-the-berlin-conference/