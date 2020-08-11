martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Breaking News

SGOMBERO CAMPO NOMADI: CALABRIA (FI), RAGGI CERCA GIUSTIFICAZIONE A RICANDIDATURA

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: VERGOGNOSE MODIFICHE AI DL SICUREZZA, FESTEGGERANNO CLANDESTINI, COOP E PROFESSIONISTI…

BIELORUSSIA: PD, SITUAZIONE INACCETTABILE, GOVERNO SI ATTIVI

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

NUOVA FASE POLITICA IN LIBANO

AL VIA #CARTADILEUCA2020: SULLE ORME DI DON TONINO BELLO

FASE 3, SALVINI: AZZOLINA È UNA TRAGEDIA, ORA SCARICA LE RESPONSABILITÀ SUI…

L’INSEGNAMENTO DI SANTA CHIARA NEL TEMPO DELLA PANDEMIA

BOLIVIA, VESCOVI PRONTI ALLA MEDIAZIONE PER LA CRISI DEL PAESE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » STATEMENT BY THE IFLA PRESIDENT AND SECRETARY GENERAL: IFLA STANDS WITH BEIRUT

STATEMENT BY THE IFLA PRESIDENT AND SECRETARY GENERAL: IFLA STANDS WITH BEIRUT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (NETHERLANDS), mar 11 agosto 2020

11 August 2020

On the afternoon of 4 August 2020, the city of Beirut experienced a disaster of devastating proportions.  It was with a heavy heart that we watched footage of the explosion and began receiving news of the aftermath over the hours and days that followed.

First and foremost, our thoughts are with the people of the Beirut, and with Lebanese communities the world over. We stand in solidarity with our Lebanese members and colleagues as the long road towards recovery begins.

Amongst the vast extent of destruction caused by the explosions, IFLA is aware of libraries that have suffered various levels of damage throughout the city. These include the National Library of Lebanon, as well as multiple branches of the Beirut Municipal Library system. This is in addition to damage being recorded at other cultural institutions, museums, and heritage sites.

IFLA acknowledges the immediate need for humanitarian response, caring for the injured and displaced, and supporting all those whose lives have been upended over the past week.

However, in the wake of this disaster, there is also an urgent need to act to assess damage to libraries. The spaces that libraries can provide, as well as the cultural heritage of Lebanon and the city of Beirut that they safeguard will play an important role in restoring the spirit of the city. Together, these have an important role in bringing communities back together, re-building and re-establishing normal life in these most difficult times.  

Among the multifaceted challenges of COVID-19, economic hardship, and now the devastation following these explosions, the city of Beirut and the people of Lebanon and in need of international support. IFLA is committed to working with our network of member institutions and associations in Lebanon, as well as with our international partners at UNESCO, Blue Shield, and the PAC Centre Network, towards supporting recovery efforts.

Ensuring that the city’s libraries and their staff are supported in their recovery, and that their collections are secured, will remain a top priority moving forward.

Together with our members and partners, IFLA stands with Beirut.

Christine Mackenzie
IFLA President 2019-2021

Gerald Leitner
IFLA Secretary General

 

11 August 2020

Cultural heritage, Disaster relief, Library buildings and equipment, Library collections, Preservation, Risk assessment, Society

Fonte/Source: https://www.ifla.org/node/93240

Post collegati

REMOVAL OF TOLUENE AS A BIOMASS TAR SURROGATE BY COMBINING CATALYSIS WITH NONTHERMAL PLASMA: UNDERSTANDING THE PROCESSING STABILITY OF PLASMA CATALYSIS

Redazione

DISCUSSING THE PERFORMANCE OF BETA ZEOLITES IN AQUEOUS-PHASE VALORIZATION OF XYLOSE

Redazione

CMA CGM LAUNCHES RELIEF CAMPAIGN FOR LEBANON

Redazione

OPTIMIZATION AND SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT OF A CONTINUOUS FLOW RU-CATALYZED ESTER HYDROGENATION FOR AN IMPORTANT PRECURSOR OF A β2-ADRENERGIC RECEPTOR AGONIST

Redazione

STATEMENT BY THE IFLA PRESIDENT AND SECRETARY GENERAL: IFLA STANDS WITH BEIRUT

Redazione

SERIES: ICERATES1200EUR2Y, ICE SWAP RATES, 12:00 P.M. (LONDON TIME), BASED ON EUROS, 2 YEAR TENOR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More