mercoledì, Aprile 29, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS: EDUCATION, SANITARY, AND FOOD PACKAGES TO THE MOST VULNERABLE CHILDREN

MARTEDì 28 APRILE 2020 – 210ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA : COMUNICATO DI SEDUTA

MINISTER HARAKKA: FUNCTIONALITY OF THE MEDIA MUST BE ENSURED

PREPARATION FOR INTRODUCTION OF AN APPLICATION TO TRACE CHAINS OF TRANSMISSION CONTINUES…

CELEBRATING VAPPU WHILE AVOIDING PHYSICAL GATHERINGS

MORIRE NEL SIGNORE

ALLARME PROFUGHI NELLA LOTTA AL COVID19: AIUTI UMANITARI A RISCHIO

WEBINAR ON EUROPEAN UNION ACTION ON RESEARCH AND INNOVATION TO COMBAT COVID-19

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

CASA SOLLIEVO DELLA SOFFERENZA: GLI AIUTI DELLA CEI PER ARGINARE LA PANDEMIA

Agenparl

STATEMENT BY THE HONOURABLE FILOMENA TASSI, MINISTER OF LABOUR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 28 aprile 2020

April 28, 2020              Gatineau, Quebec              Employment and Social Development Canada

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, issued the following statement marking the National Day of Mourning:

“On the National Day of Mourning, Canadians gather to pay respect to and remember all workers who have lost their lives, been injured or suffered illness on the job or due to a work-related tragedy, and we honour the families and friends affected by these incidents.

Some of us do not return home safely at the end of the working day. Every year, thousands of Canadians are killed, injured, or suffer workplace-related illnesses on the job. These tragedies remind us that workplace health and safety is an ongoing, shared effort between labour, industry and government to keep people safe when they are at work.

We must work carefully and collaboratively to protect every worker in the face of the COVID‑19 pandemic. Healthy and safe workplaces are the result of diligent, deliberate actions carried out by workers, employers and the organizations that represent and support them, and we thank everyone for their continued commitment to keeping our workplaces safe and healthy during this challenging time.

I would also like to take this opportunity to recognize the thousands of Canadian frontline and essential workers whose critical work ensures we continue to have access to essential goods and services. We are relying on those working in health care, trucking, farming, rail, ports, airlines, shipping and delivery, banking, broadcasting, telecommunications, the public service, and many others in many other industries, now more than ever before. I would like to extend my deepest thanks and respect for the important work they do.

On this National Day of Mourning, we are facing an enormous challenge that underlines the importance of remembering hard-working Canadians who were injured or lost their lives in the workplace. Let’s honour that memory by making sure that Canadian workers, during this crisis and afterwards, can work with the confidence that their workplaces are both healthy and safe.”

Associated Links
National Day of Mourning
Workplace health and safety
Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety

– 30 –

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/news/2020/04/statement-by-the-honourable-filomena-tassi-minister-of-labour.html

Post collegati

CORONAVIRUS: EDUCATION, SANITARY, AND FOOD PACKAGES TO THE MOST VULNERABLE CHILDREN

Redazione

STATEMENT BY THE HONOURABLE FILOMENA TASSI, MINISTER OF LABOUR

Redazione

[USM] USM RAISES $211,000 THROUGH VIRTUAL SPIREFEST FUNDRAISING GALA

Redazione

EL PRESIDENTE GARCíA-PAGE ABRIRá LAS COMPARECENCIAS EN LAS CORTES REGIONALES DE TODO EL GOBIERNO PARA DAR CUENTA DE LA GESTIóN DE LA COVID-19 E INFORMAR DE LAS PRóXIMAS MEDIDAS

Redazione

MINISTER HARAKKA: FUNCTIONALITY OF THE MEDIA MUST BE ENSURED

Redazione

PREPARATION FOR INTRODUCTION OF AN APPLICATION TO TRACE CHAINS OF TRANSMISSION CONTINUES – PROPOSAL FOR A ROADMAP CIRCULATED FOR COMMENTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More