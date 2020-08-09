domenica, Agosto 9, 2020
STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON THE SITUATION IN THE EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 09 agosto 2020

Latest naval mobilisations in Eastern Mediterranean are extremely worrying. They will not contribute to finding any solutions. On the contrary, they will lead to a greater antagonism and distrust. Maritime boundaries must be defined through dialogue and negotiations, not through unilateral actions and mobilisation of naval forces. Disputes must be solved in accordance with international law. The European Union is committed to help solving such disputes and disagreements in this area of vital security interest. As the High Representative for EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, I will deploy all efforts necessary to re-establish such a dialogue and to facilitate re-engagement. The present course of action will not serve the interests neither of the European Union, nor of Turkey. We have to work together for the security in the Mediterranean.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/83911/statement-high-representative-josep-borrell-situation-eastern-mediterranean_en

