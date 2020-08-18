STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

(AGENPARL) – mar 18 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

Special Tribunal for Lebanon Verdict

The United States welcomes the guilty verdict handed down by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) against Hizballah operative Salim Ayyash for his role in the February 14, 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. This act of terrorism also claimed the lives of 21 additional victims and resulted in injuries to 226 others. Although Ayyash remains at large, the STLs ruling underscores the importance of rendering justice and ending impunity, which is imperative to ensuring Lebanons security, stability, and sovereignty.

Hizballah operatives do not freelance. Ayyashs conviction helps confirm what the world is increasingly recognizingthat Hizballah and its members are not defenders of Lebanon as they claim to be but constitute a terrorist organization dedicated to advancing Irans malign sectarian agenda. From Beirut in 1983, to Buenos Aires in 1994, to Bulgaria in 2012, Hizballahs terrorist attacks across the world have resulted in the wanton killing of hundreds of people and caused the misery of many thousands more. As the Lebanese people suffer through a crushing economic crisis, Hizballahs exploitation of Lebanons financial system, its degradation of Lebanese institutions, and its provocative and dangerous actions threaten the Lebanese people and jeopardize Lebanons financial well-being and potential recovery. As I have said many times before, Hizballahs terrorist and illicit activities in Lebanon and throughout the world demonstrate that it is more concerned with its own interests and those of its patron, Iran, than what is best for Lebanon and the Lebanese people.

