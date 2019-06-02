(AGENPARL) – Ottawa (Canada), dom 02 giugno 2019

OTTAWA, June 3, 2019

Canadians are marking the start of Portuguese Heritage Month.

In November 2017, the House of Commons designated June as Portuguese Heritage Month. It’s an opportunity for Canadians to recognize, honour, and celebrate the Portuguese-Canadian community’s contribution to the social, economic, political, and cultural life of our country.

Canada is proud to be home to more than 480,000 Canadians of Portuguese descent, one of the largest Portuguese diasporas in the world. Portuguese Heritage Month is the perfect time to showcase the the Portuguese-Canadian community’s vibrant culture. It is also an opportunity to honour the community’s role in building our prosperous, inclusive, and diverse country.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the heritage of Portuguese Canadians. I also encourage you to take part in the activities that will be held across the country in June. During Portuguese Heritage Month, let’s show our deep gratitude to Portuguese Canadians for their continuing influence on our country’s history.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/news/2019/05/statement-by-minister-rodriguez-on-portuguese-heritage-month.html