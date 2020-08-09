STATEMENT BY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, MINISTER OF INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND MINISTER OF SMALL BUSINESS, EXPORT PROMOTION AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE ON THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE WORLD’S INDIGENOUS PEOPLES

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 09 agosto 2020

August 9, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, and the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, today issued the following statement:

“Today on International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, we celebrate the extraordinary richness and resilience of Indigenous traditions, cultures, values, and communities of the estimated 476 million Indigenous peoples worldwide. We acknowledge Indigenous peoples’ right to participate—and to be heard—in global, regional and local decision making. A more just, peaceful and prosperous world cannot be achieved without the meaningful participation of Indigenous peoples.

“This belief in meaningful participation informs our inclusive and human rights-based approach to international assistance, which aims to ensure no one is left behind. Canada is deeply concerned by the rising global trend of human rights abuses against Indigenous peoples and their communities, and we will continue to stand up for the rights of Indigenous peoples here in Canada and around the world.

“Likewise, Canada’s inclusive approach to trade ensures Indigenous peoples and entrepreneurs can fully participate in and benefit from the opportunities created from international trade. That is why we established the trade-focused Indigenous Working Group, we include provisions and protections for Indigenous peoples in free trade agreements, and we offer specialized services and support for Indigenous business owners, including through the Trade Commissioner Service.

“Lastly, we acknowledge the terrible ongoing legacy of racism and discrimination in Canada, and we are committed to fulfilling our mandates to accelerate and build on our reconciliation efforts in partnership with Indigenous peoples. This is a whole-of-government effort, which includes addressing the disproportionate rates of violence against Indigenous women and girls, and co-developing legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples before the end of this year.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/08/statement-by-minister-of-foreign-affairs-minister-of-international-development-and-minister-of-small-business-export-promotion-and-international-tr.html