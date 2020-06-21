(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 21 giugno 2020

OTTAWA, June 21, 2020

Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day.

On this occasion, we celebrate the rich and diverse heritage of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples, both at home and abroad.

This year, the pandemic has encouraged us to reflect on the important role of elders in Indigenous communities. As bearers of language, knowledge and wisdom, elders pass on the precious legacy of their ancestors to new generations. We thank them. Meegwetch, Ay-ay, Nakurmiik, Marsee!

This year we are also celebrating a milestone in our history: the 150th anniversary of Manitoba’s entry into Confederation under the leadership of the Métis Nation. I invite all of you to take part in the virtual events that will celebrate this occasion.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I invite you to take part in the virtual celebrations taking place across the country today, and to learn more about Indigenous languages, cultures and traditions. National Indigenous Peoples Day is an excellent opportunity to highlight the diversity, creativity and vitality of these communities.

Happy National Indigenous Peoples Day!

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/news/2020/06/statement-by-minister-guilbeault-on-national-indigenous-peoples-day.html