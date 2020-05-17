STATEMENT BY MINISTER CHAGGER ON THE INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST HOMOPHOBIA, TRANSPHOBIA AND BIPHOBIA

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 17 maggio 2020

GATINEAU, May 17, 2020

Today, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, we recognize the stigma, discrimination and violence that LGBTQ2 individuals, in Canada and around the world, continue to face, simply for being themselves. This reality has negative impacts on the social, health, and economic outcomes of LGBTQ2 people in our country.

In the absence of supportive families, many LGBTQ2 people find strength in their chosen families. And this year’s theme in Canada is “Family support is essential: Send love to your LGBTQ+ relatives.”

This theme also has particular resonance during the COVID-19 pandemic. We know far too well that some LGBTQ2 individuals, especially youth and seniors, are suffering as a result of being isolated in unwelcoming or unsafe environments.

Today, we reaffirm the fundamental rights and dignity inherent to all people. Everyone deserves to be valued and respected, regardless of their gender identity and expression, or who they love.

The Government of Canada is committed to better serving LGBTQ2 people and organizations in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an apology to LGBTQ2 people for historical injustices. There is now legislation protecting people against discrimination based on gender identity and expression. We introduced an historic $20-million LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund for organizations in Canada, and most recently, Bill C-8, legislation to ban the harmful practice of conversion therapy.

Diversity and inclusion strengthen our country, making it a more vibrant and compassionate society. That’s why, on behalf of the prime minister and the Government of Canada, I encourage all Canadians to reach out to their LGBTQ2 family, friends, neighbours, and colleagues. Together, we can build a society where LGBTQ2 persons feel safe, valued, and free to be themselves.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/news/2020/05/statement-by-minister-chagger-on-the-international-day-against-homophobia-transphobia-and-biphobia.html