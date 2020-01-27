27 Gennaio 2020
STATEMENT BY MINISTER CHAGGER ON INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY
STATEMENT BY MINISTER CHAGGER ON INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY

(AGENPARL) – Ottawa (Canada), lun 27 gennaio 2020

OTTAWA, January 27, 2020

Seventy-five years ago today, more than 7,000 people were liberated from Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration and extermination camp. Over one million Jews were murdered there, along with tens of thousands of other prisoners who were killed because of their ethnicity, faith, sexual orientation, disabilities, or political views.

On this day, we also pay tribute to the courage and resilience of all Holocaust survivors and their descendants, especially those who chose Canada as their home. By bravely sharing their memories, they help ensure that future generations will never forget the atrocities suffered by the Jewish people and this terribly dark chapter in human history.

Sadly, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world continue to face threats of violence, xenophobia and rising antisemitism. As a country, through our words and actions, we need to address the resurgence of antisemitism at home and abroad. Our government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will continue to stand with the Jewish community, in Canada and around the world.

That is why we adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism in Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy. We have also recommitted to the principles of the Declaration of the Stockholm International Forum on the Holocaust and supported the adoption of the 2020 International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Ministerial Declaration.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I encourage all Canadians to spend time today reading the stories of survivors so that we all can remain vigilant against the horrible consequences of antisemitism, hatred and racism. Never again.

0https://www.holocaustremembrance.com/sites/default/files/stockholm_4csilver.pdf’>https://www.holocaustremembrance.com/sites/default/files/stockholm_4csilver.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/news/2020/01/statement-by-minister-chagger-on-international-holocaust-remembrance-day.html

