GATINEAU, May 1, 2020

Today marks the start of Asian Heritage Month in Canada, a time to highlight the rich diversity of the Asian diaspora and the extraordinary contributions of Canadians of Asian descent.

The theme for Asian Heritage Month 2020 is Asian Canadians: United in Diversity. It recognizes that, while Asian Canadians can trace their ancestry from more than 20 different countries, with their own unique cultural fabric, they have helped make Canada what it is today in every aspect of society; in the arts, sciences, sports, business, and government.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I am distressed to see a rise in discriminatory and racist behaviour, including deplorable behaviour against people of Asian descent. We all have a role to play in denouncing discrimination and xenophobia, and stopping the spread of racism, whether online, on our streets, in our homes, or in our workplaces.

While this year will be different, as we won’t be participating in or hosting public events to mark this month, we can all do our part to learn more about the history of Canadians of Asian descent going back as far as the 1700s.

On behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I encourage everyone to embrace the diversity and compassion that makes our country strong, as we build a better future for all.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/news/2020/04/statement-by-minister-chagger-on-asian-heritage-month.html