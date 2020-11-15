STATEMENT BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON SETTLEMENT EXPANSION IN GIVAT HAMATOS

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 15 novembre 2020

I am deeply worried by the Israeli authorities’ decision to open the bidding process for the construction of housing units for an entirely new settlement at Givat Hamatos.

This is a key location between Jerusalem and Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. Any settlement construction will cause serious damage to the prospects for a viable and contiguous Palestinian State and, more broadly, to the possibility of a negotiated two-state solution in line with the internationally agreed parameters and with Jerusalem as the future capital of two states.

The EU has repeatedly called on Israel to end all settlement activity, and to dismantle outposts erected since March 2001. It remains the EU’s firm position that settlements are illegal under international law.

The announced settlement activity will lead to the continuing weakening of efforts to rebuild trust and confidence between the parties which is necessary for an eventual resumption of meaningful negotiations.

The Government of Israel should instead show vision and responsibility and reverse these negative decisions at this critical and sensitive time.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/88727/statement-high-representative-josep-borrell-settlement-expansion-givat-hamatos_en