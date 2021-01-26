STATEMENT BY FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER ON THE 72ND ANNIVERSARY OF INDIA’S REPUBLIC DAY

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 26 gennaio 2021

January 26, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Canada salutes the people of India on the 72nd anniversary of their republic and constitution.

“Our countries have a long-standing friendship. Our shared history, parliamentary traditions and democratic values lie at the heart of this bond, and the challenges of the past year show that the links between our countries continue to grow stronger.

“Early last year, our countries worked together tirelessly to repatriate more than 27,000 Canadians and permanent residents from India as well as thousands of Indian citizens from Canada, demonstrating the solidarity between our peoples.

“India’s leadership in sustaining global supply chains of critical medical supplies and pharmaceuticals has proven to be invaluable, helping a great number of Canadians.

“On India’s Republic Day, we are reminded of the importance of strengthening current bonds as well as forging new ones in the years ahead.

“I wish a very happy Republic Day to all Indians.”

