(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 21 luglio 2020

Tuesday 21 July, 2020

Police have attended a property in Queensbury this evening (21 July) following reports of an assault.

Officers were called to a flat on Sandbeds Road at about 5:43pm, following a report of an assault on two men in the property by another male who was also present.

Emergency services attended and located two men who had suffered stab wounds. An 18-year-old man was also located nearby with serious injuries.

All men were taken to hospital, with one currently described as being in a life threatening condition.

Chief Inspector John Barker, of Bradford District Police, said: “This was a serious assault, which resulted in a three people being taken to hospital for treatment.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.

“I would like to reassure residents and the local community that this is an isolated incident, there is no risk to the wider public and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/statement-assault-sandbeds-road-queensbury