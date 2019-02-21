21 Febbraio 2019
State U in La Union inaugurates P33M arts and sciences building

(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), gio 21 febbraio 2019

BACNOTAN, La Union,  Feb. 21  (PIA) —  The Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University – North La Union Campus (DMMMSU-NLUC) recently inaugurated its P33 million worth of College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) building here. 

On Feb. 18, the inauguration and ribbon cutting ceremony was led by the former DMMMSU president Atty. Benjamin P. Sapitula, CAS dean Dr. Raul B. Sampaga, and officer-in-charge campus chancellor Dr. Junifer Rey E. Tabafunda.

 

INAUGURATION OF THE DMMMSU-NLUC CAS BUILDING – Former president Atty. Benjamin P. Sapitula (in long sleeves) with CAS dean Dr. Raul B. Sampaga (left) and officer-in-charge campus chancellor Dr. Junifer Rey E. Tabafunda (middle) cut the ribbon during the Inauguration of the DMMMSU – North La Union Campus College of Arts and Sciences Building in Sapilang village, Bacnotan, La Union on February 18, 2019. (Photo courtesy of DLDB)

Part of the event was a tour around the new infrastructure which houses 12 rooms complete with the following facilities: four science and a speech laboratories, four classrooms and conference, storage, and faculty rooms.

According to Dr. Sampaga, the building will be used by students taking up English and Biology courses.

“This new building has well-equipped spacious classrooms and laboratories that are conducive for our students to learn,” said Dr. Manuel. 

“This is another step in fulfilling our dream to provide high quality education to our citizenry,” he added.

Further, the university plans to offer a functional information technology system that has high speed net connectivity that is accessible to the faculty and staff and students to do research studies and networking through the web.

Moreover, Dr. Sampaga said the reported savings on the building which is around P3 million will be utilized to build a Multi-Purpose Hall, just beside the structure.

The construction started on September 2017 under the administration of Atty. Sapitula. (JNPD/AHFF/DLDB-intern/PIA-1)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1018757

