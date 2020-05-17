domenica, Maggio 17, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNMENT BEGINS LARGE SCALE STUDY OF CORONAVIRUS IMMUNITY

BRITISH EMBASSY WARSAW STAFF WEAR PRIDE-THEMED MASKS TO MARK IDAHOBIT

WHO YOU ARE IS YOUR RIGHT… DON’T GIVE UP THE FIGHT –…

FOREIGN MINISTRY’S STATEMENT ON THE ELIMINATION OF ALL FORMS OF DISCRIMINATION

INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE Sì, MA CON ETICA

STATE SECRETARY KORčOK HOLDS TALKS WITH WESS MITCHELL, ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF US…

THE SLOVAK EMBASSY HONORED THE MEMORY OF FALLEN CZECHOSLOVAK SOLDIERS

FAREWELL RECEPTION FOR POLISH AMBASSADOR BY STATE SECRETARY KORčOK

STATEMENT OF SLOVAK MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS ON RESULTS OF…

STATE SECRETARY PARíZEK RECEIVES AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Agenparl

STATE SPONSORED LITERATURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 17 maggio 2020

Debates about the value of the ‘literary’ rarely register the expressive acts of state subsidy, sponsorship, and cultural policy that have shaped post-war Britain. In State Sponsored Literature, Asha Rogers argues that the modern state was a major material condition of literature, even as its efforts were relative, partial, and prone to disruption. Drawing from neglected and occasionally unexpected archives, she shows how the state became an integral and conflicted custodian of literary freedom in the postcolonial world as beliefs about literature’s ‘public’ were radically challenged by the unrivalled migration to Britain at the end of Empire.

State Sponsored Literature retells the story of literature’s place in post-war Britain through original analysis of the institutional forces behind canon-formation and contestation, from the literature programmes of the British Council and Arts Council and the UK’s fraught relations with UNESCO, to GCSE literature anthologies and the origins of The Satanic Verses in migrant Camden. The state did not shape literary production in a vacuum, Rogers argues, but its policies, practices, and priorities were also inexorably shaped in turn. Demonstrating how archival work can potentially transform our understanding of literature, this book challenges how we think about literature’s value by asking what state involvement has meant for writers, readers, institutions, and the ideal of autonomy itself.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/state-sponsored-literature-9780198857761?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

STATE SPONSORED LITERATURE

Redazione

THE MORALITY OF DEFENSIVE FORCE

Redazione

ICSID: AN INTRODUCTION TO THE CONVENTION AND CENTRE

Redazione

COVID-19, PERCHÉ PRIMA L’ITALIA?

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: GOVERNMENT BEGINS LARGE SCALE STUDY OF CORONAVIRUS IMMUNITY

Redazione

L’AGGIORNAMENTO DEL SINDACO DELLE ORE 19:00 DEL 16/05/2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More