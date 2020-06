(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), mer 17 giugno 2020 On Tuesday (June 16, 2020) the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Martin Klus, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Nicolaou. Both partners positively evaluated the mutual relations between the two countries and the current state of cooperation during the ongoing corona virus crisis. kej republike Nicosa Nicolaoua.

Fonte/Source: