STATE OF ILLINOIS ANNOUNCES NEARLY $1 MILLION AVAILABLE FOR ILLINOIS PROCUREMENT TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE CENTERS

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced a new grant opportunity for the renewal or establishment of new Illinois Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTACs) – a statewide network focused on matching small business with governmental entities seeking goods and services that the businesses offer. Through a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) released today, the State will make up to $816,000 available in federal and state funds for new or existing community-based PTACs to offer continued support in helping small businesses become certified so they can identify and obtain contracts with local government and their contractors.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21644