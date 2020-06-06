sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
COMUNICATO: ACCESSO DEI CITTADINI AI SERVIZI DEL SERVIZIO SANITARIO NAZIONALE, AUDIZIONE DI…

IL DECRETO SCUOLA è LEGGE, APPROVATO IN VIA DEFINITIVA ALLA CAMERA

GIUSTIZIA, SALVINI: DOPO DI ME, PALAMARA E SOCI INSULTAVANO ANCHE IL PROCURATORE…

EUFFESTIVAL – ONLINE FILM FESTIVAL ON SHOW UNTIL 18 JUNE

INCHIESTA SULL’IMMOBILE DI LONDRA, ARRESTATO IN VATICANO IL BROKER TORZI

NEW STUDY OFFERS INSIGHT INTO FUTURE OF DEEPFAKE TECHNOLOGY

ARTICOLO AVV. DONATO – CISL MEDICI

VEGLIA PER GLI USA. FARRELL: DAL SANGUE DEL RAZZISMO, UNA SOCIETà PACIFICATA

ENVIRONMENT: 38% RISE IN OVERALL GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF FOSSIL…

BAN ON EVICTIONS EXTENDED BY 2 MONTHS TO FURTHER PROTECT RENTERS

STATE OF ILLINOIS ANNOUNCES NEARLY $1 MILLION AVAILABLE FOR ILLINOIS PROCUREMENT TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE CENTERS

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, sab 06 giugno 2020
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced a new grant opportunity for the renewal or establishment of new Illinois Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTACs) – a statewide network focused on matching small business with governmental entities seeking goods and services that the businesses offer. Through a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) released today, the State will make up to $816,000 available in federal and state funds for new or existing community-based PTACs to offer continued support in helping small businesses become certified so they can identify and obtain contracts with local government and their contractors.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21644

