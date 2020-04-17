STATE ENERGY DATA RELEASE—APRIL 17, 2020

(AGENPARL) – ven 17 aprile 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************

State-level estimates of consumption, prices, and expenditures for petroleum coke and other petroleum products through 2018

State Energy Data System (SEDS) estimates for consumption, prices, and expenditures for petroleum coke and other petroleum products are available through 2018 on the SEDS Updates page. Other petroleum products is a category that consists of 11 products, including still gas, petrochemical feedstocks, and special naphthas.

Data highlights for 2018 include

· U.S. consumption of other petroleum products totaled 2.6 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu), a 1% decrease from 2017. U.S. consumption of petroleum coke equaled 0.7 quadrillion Btu, a 3% increase from the previous year. Texas and Louisiana were the highest consuming states for both sets of fuels, accounting for 61% of other petroleum products consumption and 43% of petroleum coke consumption.

· U.S. prices for other petroleum products rose from $14.47 per million Btu in 2017 to $17.90 per million Btu in 2018, a 24% increase. Prices ranged from $16.28 per million Btu in Texas to $32.94 per million Btu in South Dakota.

· U.S. petroleum coke prices rose from $2.28 per million Btu in 2017 to $2.89 per million Btu in 2018, a 27% increase. Prices ranged from $1.48 per million Btu in Michigan to $4.04 per million Btu in six states.

· U.S. expenditures for other petroleum products rose from $14.6 billion in 2017 to $17.7 billion in 2018, a 21% increase. U.S. expenditures for petroleum coke increased from $0.4 billion in 2017 to $0.6 billion in 2018, a 40% rise.

The latest 2018 estimates have been incorporated into the time-series data files in the Data Files section on the SEDS Updates page. These data files include the SEDS key statistics and indicators, which you can also find on the SEDS Complete (through 2017) page.



SEDS provides annual state-level estimates of energy production, consumption, prices, and expenditures by sector and energy source. The full set of 2018 SEDS reports will be released at the end of June 2020.

Contact:

Yvonne Taylor

(202) 586-1455

