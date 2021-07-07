(AGENPARL) – mer 07 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Counselor Derek Chollet met with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman al Saud today in Washington for discussions on regional security, support for Saudi Arabia to defend itself from cross-border attacks, and improving human rights. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined the group for part of the meeting to discuss efforts to achieve a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire and transition to a political process in Yemen, the need for economic reform and humanitarian relief for the Lebanese people, and other key bilateral issues, including human rights.

