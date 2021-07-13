(AGENPARL) – mar 13 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/13/2021 06:46 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law (IIJ) today released an IIJ Criminal Justice Practitioner’s Guide for Addressing Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism (REMVE) developed under the IIJ REMVE initiative, supported by the United States and the United Kingdom. This Guide will assist in educating policy makers and criminal justice practitioners on how criminal judicial tools can best be deployed to counter transnational REMVE networks and actors.

The IIJ Criminal Justice Practitioner’s Guide was developed through a series of expert meetings, drawing on the first-hand professional experiences of more than 60 recognized subject-matter experts and experienced practitioners from 20 countries and international organizations across North America, Europe, and beyond. The State Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism worked closely with the Department of Justice, FBI, and the Department of the Treasury to ensure the Guide reflects the U.S. Government’s considerable experience in this area.

The Guide affords policymakers and practitioners a compendium of the tools at their disposal. It builds on existing tools and approaches, including good practices developed by the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF), and outlines where new strategies and national authorities may be needed. The Guide also equips practitioners with a set of Good Practices for effectively addressing REMVE that encompasses trends, legislation and regulation, investigation and disruption, prosecution, prison rehabilitation and post-release monitoring, and community engagement and public outreach.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this