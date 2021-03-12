sabato, Marzo 13, 2021
STATE AUDITOR MCGUINESS TO MONITOR AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUNDING SENT TO DELAWARE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), ven 12 marzo 2021 DOVER, DELAWARE – With Delaware set to receive $1.25 billion from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said today she will monitor the federal stimulus money sent to Delaware’s state, county and local governments. “The amount of federal fiscal aid coming to county and local governments is unprecedented,” McGuiness said. “As the […]

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2021/03/12/state-auditor-mcguiness-to-monitor-american-rescue-plan-funding-sent-to-delaware/

