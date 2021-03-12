(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), ven 12 marzo 2021 DOVER, DELAWARE – With Delaware set to receive $1.25 billion from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said today she will monitor the federal stimulus money sent to Delaware’s state, county and local governments. “The amount of federal fiscal aid coming to county and local governments is unprecedented,” McGuiness said. “As the […]

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2021/03/12/state-auditor-mcguiness-to-monitor-american-rescue-plan-funding-sent-to-delaware/