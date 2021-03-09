martedì, Marzo 9, 2021
STATE AUDITOR MCGUINESS: DELAWARE’S CARES ACT FUNDING SPEND INCREASES BY $12 MILLION OVER PREVIOUS WEEK

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), mar 09 marzo 2021 DOVER, DELAWARE – Delaware state agencies have so far spent 72.1 percent of the $927 million the state received in federal CARES Act funding, State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said today. “The CARES Act resulted in an unprecedented amount of federal funding to our state,” McGuiness said. “The CARES Act Fund Tracker allows taxpayers to see […]

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2021/03/08/state-auditor-mcguiness-delawares-cares-act-funding-spend-increases-by-12-million-over-previous-week-2/

