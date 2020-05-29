venerdì, Maggio 29, 2020
Breaking News

“ESTATE RAGAZZI”, UN ORATORIO ESTIVO IN VATICANO

PRESS RELEASE: UK PM ADDRESSES FINANCING FOR DEVELOPMENT EVENT VIA VIDEO: 28…

PRESS RELEASE: PM: SIX PEOPLE CAN MEET OUTSIDE UNDER NEW MEASURES TO…

NEW DATES AGREED FOR COP26 UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE

FINNISH DPA IMPOSED THREE ADMINISTRATIVE FINES FOR DATA PROTECTION VIOLATIONS

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

SPEECH: PM PRESS CONFERENCE STATEMENT ON THE FIVE TESTS: 28 MAY 2020

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 28 MAY…

Agenparl

STATE AND TERRITORY GREENHOUSE GAS INVENTORIES: 2018

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, ven 29 maggio 2020

Publication Date: 

Australia’s National Greenhouse Accounts are made up of a series of comprehensive reports and databases that estimate, and account for, Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. These publications fulfil Australia’s international and domestic reporting requirements.

The State and Territory Greenhouse Gas Inventories provide an overview of annual greenhouse gas emission estimates for each state and territory.

We draw estimates from Australia’s National Inventory Report.

Read more

Contact us

Email <a

If you have difficulty accessing information in these documents, contact us.

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/state-and-territory-greenhouse-gas-inventories-2018

Post collegati

NATIONAL GREENHOUSE GAS INVENTORY BY ECONOMIC SECTOR: 2018

Redazione

STATE AND TERRITORY GREENHOUSE GAS INVENTORIES: 2018

Redazione

GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RECORD LOW

Redazione

ENVIRONMENTAL ACCOUNTS – EMISSIONS TO AIR Q4 2019

Redazione

CUTTING ANIMAL-BASED FOODS IN US DIET BY HALF COULD PREVENT 1.6 BILLION TONS OF GHG EMISSIONS BY 2030

Redazione

USDA CONFIRMS RALSTONIA SOLANACEARUM RACE 3 BIOVAR 2 IN GERANIUM PLANTS IN GREENHOUSE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More