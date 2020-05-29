(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, ven 29 maggio 2020

Australia’s National Greenhouse Accounts are made up of a series of comprehensive reports and databases that estimate, and account for, Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. These publications fulfil Australia’s international and domestic reporting requirements.

The State and Territory Greenhouse Gas Inventories provide an overview of annual greenhouse gas emission estimates for each state and territory.

We draw estimates from Australia’s National Inventory Report.

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/state-and-territory-greenhouse-gas-inventories-2018