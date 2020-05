(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 18 maggio 2020

The Department of Public Transportation (DPT) is advising the public that due to a Bermuda Industrial Union (BIU) meeting scheduled for 8:00 am tomorrow morning (18 May), the bus service which was recently announced to resume tomorrow will be delayed until further notice.

The DPT apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the public for their patience.