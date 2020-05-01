STARK DISPARITIES IN COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATION AND DEATH RATES AMONG NEW YORK

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 01 maggio 2020 Researchers found that COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates varied across New York City boroughs. The Bronx — with the highest proportion of racial/ethnic minorities, the most poverty, and lowest educational attainment — had higher rates of hospitalization and death related to COVID-19 than all other boroughs. These rates were lowest in affluent Manhattan, comprised of a predominately white population. COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 persons was nearly two times greater in the Bronx than in Manhattan.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200429134011.htm