STANDARD PRECAUTIONS: WASTE MANAGEMENT

This course provides information about the different categories of waste and the process for waste management. Health care waste includes all waste generated by health, research, and laboratory facilities in the course of providing health care services. Participants will learn to describe the best practices for minimizing, segregating, collecting, transporting, and storing health care waste.

