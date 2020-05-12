martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
STANDARD PRECAUTIONS: WASTE MANAGEMENT

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 12 maggio 2020 Source: World Health Organization (WHO). Published: 5/2020.
This course provides information about the different categories of waste and the process for waste management. Health care waste includes all waste generated by health, research, and laboratory facilities in the course of providing health care services. Participants will learn to describe the best practices for minimizing, segregating, collecting, transporting, and storing health care waste.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22157

STANDARD PRECAUTIONS: WASTE MANAGEMENT

