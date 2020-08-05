(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (USA), mer 05 agosto 2020 Effective immediately stage 2 fire restrictions are rescinded for the entire Grand Canyon National Park.Â Increased monsoonal activity throughout northern Arizona has significantly lowered the fire danger risk within the last week.Â Visitors and residents are now allowed to use charcoal grills and have campfires.Â https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/news/stage-2-fire-restrictions-lifted-at-grand-canyon-national-park.htm

