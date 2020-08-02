STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: WEB MANAGER (7455U), LAWRENCE HALL OF SCIENCE – 2570

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 02 agosto 2020

Web Manager (7455U), Lawrence Hall of Science – 2570

About Berkeley

The University of California, Berkeley, is one of the world’s most iconic teaching and research institutions. Since 1868, Berkeley has fueled a perpetual renaissance, generating unparalleled intellectual, economic and social value in California, the United States and the world. Berkeley’s culture of openness, freedom and acceptanceacademic and artistic, political and culturalmake it a very special place for students, faculty and staff.

Berkeley is committed to hiring and developing staff who want to work in a high performing culture that supports the outstanding work of our faculty and students. In deciding whether to apply for a staff position at Berkeley, candidates are strongly encouraged to consider the alignment of the Berkeley Workplace Culture with their potential for success at http://jobs.berkeley.edu/why-berkeley.html.

Application Review Date

The First Review Date for this job is: November 14, 2019

This position will remain open until filled.

Departmental Overview

Berkeley’s Lawrence Hall of Sciencethe country’s only science center that is part of a top-tier, public research university. This distinctive affiliation allows the Hall to partner with world-class scientists, engineers, educational leaders, and teachers, with the goal of developing and disseminating the most innovative and effective science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs available today. Our mission is to inspire and foster science learning for allespecially for those with limited access to science.

Responsibilities



Produces design and layout for a variety of web site applications, maintaining branding and standards.

Meets and consults with clients on a variety of electronic communications projects including web and mobile-based applications, e-commerce, etc. including moderately complex assignments, and develops, presents, and recommends web content and visual material.

Accountable for ensuring technical accuracy and understandability of website content, performing website maintenance and enhancement, and promoting usability best practices.

Maintains currency with emerging and state-of-the-art technical and other web-related equipment, requirements and developments (for example, accessibility issues) and recommends and as directed, takes action to ensure compliance.

Required Qualifications



Thorough knowledge of the fundamentals of writing, grammar, syntax, editorial style, and punctuation, including skill to write in a clear and lively style.

Thorough understanding of technical language and requirements of the assigned work.

Experience using GIT, Linux Command Line, DNS basics, and a desire to learn new programming techniques and tools.

Experience using APIs to utilize commercial and open-source software.

Thorough skills to create clear, easy-to-navigate, informative, accurate, well-designed, and functional web sites that provide web content consistent with the campus message and in keeping with management directives and client objectives.

Thorough understanding of institutional processes, procedures, and applicable rules and regulations for web communications, including web accessibility standards.

Thorough technical skills in computer applications for web production, image handling, publishing and design, illustration, presentation preparation, motion graphics, web interaction, and/or other state-of-the-art web communication capabilities.

Thorough interpersonal communication skills.

Thorough skills to develop and implement original ideas and correctly identify and effectively solve problems.

Education/Training:



Bachelors degree in related area and/or equivalent experience/training.

Project management experience and training highly desirable.

Frontend Development using HTML, CSS, Javascript, and modern frameworks.

Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator and XD).

Salary & Benefits

This is an exempt, monthly paid position. Annual salary is commensurate with experience within the range of $67,500.00 – $98,900.00.

For information on the comprehensive benefits package offered by the University visit:

http://ucnet.universityofcalifornia.edu/compensation-and-benefits/index.html

How to Apply

Please submit your cover letter and resume as a single attachment when applying.

Other Information

This is a 12-month, full-time (40 hours per week), temporary (contract) position. This position is eligible for UC’s full benefits package. To learn more about what is included in our full benefits package, please visit: https://ucnet.universityofcalifornia.edu/compensation-and-benefits/eligibility/index.html

Conviction History Background

This is a designated position requiring fingerprinting and a background check due to the nature of the job responsibilities. Berkeley does hire people with conviction histories and reviews information received in the context of the job responsibilities. The University reserves the right to make employment contingent upon successful completion of the background check.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. For more information about your rights as an applicant see: http://www.eeoc.gov/employers/upload/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf

For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see:



http://policy.ucop.edu/doc//NondiscrimAffirmAct

To apply, visit https://careerspub.universityofcalifornia.edu/psp/ucb/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=21&JobOpeningId=2570&PostingSeq=1

