STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: VETERINARY TECHNICIAN – HEMODIALYSIS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), gio 09 luglio 2020

The dialysis center represents a highly advanced field in veterinary medicine. The Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine is home to one of less than 30 facilities in the United States. The mission of the dialysis center is to provide the highest quality care for companion animals with kidney disease, utilizing a combination of state-of-the art diagnostic tests and medical therapies; to provide this care in a facility and environment that emphasizes quality of life for animals and support for owners in the form of education, information services and grief counseling; to provide a facility and environment that supports teaching of advanced kidney therapies to veterinary students, interns and residents in training, as well as continuing education for veterinary practitioners, veterinary technicians and the general public; to provide a facility and environment conducive to the study of kidney disease, diagnosis, prognosis and treatments in companion animals; to support and promote general awareness about kidney disease in companion animals in the scientific community and in the general public.

This position provides high quality nursing care and treatment to dialysis patients in the dialysis center by performing dialysis under the direction of the internal medicine veterinarians and providing patient care in the Emergency Room, ICU and/or Wards (depending on need and expertise). To make the dialysis role sustainable, it is shared between two veterinary technicians on alternating weeks. On the week assigned to dialysis, the Veterinary Technician maintains all equipment in the center, monitors and orders all supplies, performs quality control tests, and organizes dialysis medical records; he/she works in the ER when no cases are undergoing dialysis and is responsible for scheduling back up on call for dialysis. The person also assists the Blood Bank technician with phlebotomy. Surgical assistance may also be required for dialysis patients. On the alternating non-dialysis week, this individual is assigned to the Emergency Room, ICU or Wards, depending on the need and experience. This position must interact with clients, clinicians, students and staff in a professional manner, representing the internal medicine service in a positive fashion.This position may be required to assist other areas of the hospital as needed. This position requires regular shifts, overtime and emergency on-call shifts which will overlap weekends and holidays.

Qualifications

Basic Requirements:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a fast-paced veterinary hospital with demonstrated leadership.

High School Diploma or equivalent.

CVT or licensure eligible with intent to become licensed within one year of hire.

Strong computer skills with knowledge of Microsoft Office software. Strong technical skills and familiarity with endotracheal intubation, sedation and general anesthesia are a must.

Ability to lift up to 50 lbs. with or without accommodation.

Preferred Qualifications:

Two or more years’ experience in a small animal practice. Associates Degree or Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Technology or equivalent and a current CVT/RVT license is preferred.

Special Work Schedule Requirements:

Candidate must be flexible with schedule changes and short notice overtime requests. Overtime and participation in an on call schedule for emergency hemodialysis cases which can include weekends and holidays are required. This position is considered essential and therefore must report to work during emergency closings.

An employee in this position must complete all appropriate background checks at the time of hire, promotion, or transfer.

Equal Opportunity Employer – minority/females/veterans/disability/sexual orientation/gender identity

Primary Location: United States-Massachusetts-Grafton

Job: Clinical

Organization: Foster Hosp – Cummings-Vet

Employee Status: Regular

Schedule: Full-time

Job Posting: Jul 8, 2020, 3:20:06 PM

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=144367&tag=144367-atom