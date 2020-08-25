martedì, Agosto 25, 2020
STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: TEMPORARY COVID-19 CARE COORDINATOR

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 25 agosto 2020

NC A&T State University may require on campus student(s) to isolate or quarantine based upon a diagnosis of COVID-19, being evaluated as a person under investigation, or determined to have had contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19.

Students unable to return home will be required to move to designated isolation and quarantine spaces on campus. The COVID-19 Care Coordinator will have responsibilities for coordinating all aspects of isolation and quarantining of students and providing assistance and support as needed. The care coordinator will also be responsible for communicating information to key stakeholders. This is a temp position reports to Housing and Residence Life in collaboration with the Student Health Center.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145785&tag=145785-atom

