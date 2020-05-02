STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: SYSTEMS MANAGER – COMPUTERS AND NETWORKING OPERATING SYSTEMS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), sab 02 maggio 2020 Department: Information Technology – Administration (Dist-015-000)
Institution: South Orange County Community College District
To provide technical oversight of critical technology services that serve students and employees; ensure functional, efficient and secure operation of the Districtâ€™s servers, hardware, operating systems and networking software; perform specific application software development, system analysis and programming as needed; provide leadership in project management; and manage District …
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=141639&tag=141639-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141639&tag=141639-atom