STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: SUPPLEMENTAL INSTRUCTION-PEER ASSISTED STUDY SESSIONS COORDINATOR (SI-PASS COORDINATOR)

University of Idaho

Supplemental Instruction-Peer Assisted Study Sessions Coordinator (SI-PASS Coordinator)

Location: Moscow

Division/College: Enrollment Management

Employee Category: Exempt

Pay Range: $40,352 per year or higher depending on education and experience

Full/Part Time: Full Time

Position Summary:

The SI-PASS Coordinator, within Tutoring and College Success (TCS), is responsible for the leadership and administration of the SI-PASS program at the University of Idaho. UI follows the SI model created by the University of Missouri-Kansas City International Center for Supplemental Instruction. Supporting the University’s mission and goals, the purpose of SI-PASS is to improve student grades in targeted historically difficult courses leading to increased overall student retention and graduation rates, in partnership with campus faculty and academic departments. This position develops and manages the SI-PASS program, which utilizes peer-assisted study sessions to facilitate student learning and help students better understand concepts or applications of course content. This position supervises and trains the SI-PASS Specialist and approximately 20 to 40 SI-PASS Leaders, under the guidance of the TCS Director.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelors degree



A minimum of two (2) years experience in academic support at the post-secondary level or related field



Experience using organizational and planning skills with attention to detail and follow through



Experience using current business software used for word processing, data spreadsheet, calendar and email management

Preferred Qualifications:

Masters degree



Experience working collaboratively as well as independently



Experience working with SI or similar type of college level academic support models



Three years or more experience teaching at the college level, preferably with historically under-served college students



Strong supervisory and personnel management experience, including experience with hiring procedures and record keeping



Experience developing training materials and manuals



Experience developing procedures and budget management



Experience maintaining confidentiality of work related information and materials



Experience identifying, developing, promoting, and presenting programs



Experience analyzing program data to inform program decisions



Demonstrated excellent written and oral communication skills

Knowledge of:



Theories, models and practices of college learning, study skills, collaborative learning, academic success strategies

Physical Requirements & Working Conditions:

Ability to work some evenings and weekends as needed



Some travel

Posting Number: SP002550P

Posting Date: 07/31/2020

Closing Date:

Open Until Filled: Yes

Special Instructions:

This position is open until filled, however, applications received on or before August 30, 2020 will receive first consideration.

Position will remain open until a sufficient pool of candidates is identified.

In addition to the online application, please submit a resume and a detailed letter of qualification addressing all of the required and preferred qualifications.

Background Check: Applicants who are selected as final possible candidates must be able to pass a criminal background check.

To apply, please visit: jobs.uidaho.edu

EEO Statement

University of Idaho is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action/Veterans/Disability Employer.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145159&tag=145159-atom