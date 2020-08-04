STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: SUPPLEMENTAL INSTRUCTION-PEER ASSISTED STUDY SESSIONS COORDINATOR (SI-PASS COORDINATOR)

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 04 agosto 2020
University of Idaho
Supplemental Instruction-Peer Assisted Study Sessions Coordinator (SI-PASS Coordinator)
Location: Moscow
Division/College: Enrollment Management
Employee Category: Exempt
Pay Range: $40,352 per year or higher depending on education and experience
Full/Part Time: Full Time
Position Summary:
The SI-PASS Coordinator, within Tutoring and College Success (TCS), is responsible for the leadership and administration of the SI-PASS program at the University of Idaho. UI follows the SI model created by the University of Missouri-Kansas City International Center for Supplemental Instruction. Supporting the University’s mission and goals, the purpose of SI-PASS is to improve student grades in targeted historically difficult courses leading to increased overall student retention and graduation rates, in partnership with campus faculty and academic departments. This position develops and manages the SI-PASS program, which utilizes peer-assisted study sessions to facilitate student learning and help students better understand concepts or applications of course content. This position supervises and trains the SI-PASS Specialist and approximately 20 to 40 SI-PASS Leaders, under the guidance of the TCS Director.
Minimum Qualifications:
Bachelors degree
A minimum of two (2) years experience in academic support at the post-secondary level or related field
Experience using organizational and planning skills with attention to detail and follow through
Experience using current business software used for word processing, data spreadsheet, calendar and email management
Preferred Qualifications:
Masters degree
Experience working collaboratively as well as independently
Experience working with SI or similar type of college level academic support models
Three years or more experience teaching at the college level, preferably with historically under-served college students
Strong supervisory and personnel management experience, including experience with hiring procedures and record keeping
Experience developing training materials and manuals
Experience developing procedures and budget management
Experience maintaining confidentiality of work related information and materials
Experience identifying, developing, promoting, and presenting programs
Experience analyzing program data to inform program decisions
Demonstrated excellent written and oral communication skills
Knowledge of:
Theories, models and practices of college learning, study skills, collaborative learning, academic success strategies
Physical Requirements & Working Conditions:
Ability to work some evenings and weekends as needed
Some travel
Posting Number: SP002550P
Posting Date: 07/31/2020
Closing Date:
Open Until Filled: Yes
Special Instructions:
This position is open until filled, however, applications received on or before August 30, 2020 will receive first consideration.
Position will remain open until a sufficient pool of candidates is identified.
In addition to the online application, please submit a resume and a detailed letter of qualification addressing all of the required and preferred qualifications.
Background Check: Applicants who are selected as final possible candidates must be able to pass a criminal background check.
To apply, please visit: jobs.uidaho.edu
EEO Statement
University of Idaho is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action/Veterans/Disability Employer.
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145159&tag=145159-atom